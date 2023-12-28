Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 918 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Truefg LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.60. 855,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,736,592. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.57 and a 1 year high of $75.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

