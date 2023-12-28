European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Trading Down 3.4%

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 229,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 413,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.09 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, analysts predict that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,126,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 642,726 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in European Wax Center by 23.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,033,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,518,000 after purchasing an additional 572,285 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,508,000 after purchasing an additional 398,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,033,000 after buying an additional 639,928 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,703,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

