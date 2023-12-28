Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,923,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,363,000 after purchasing an additional 488,392 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,695,000 after buying an additional 128,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,455,000 after acquiring an additional 246,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.11.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ES. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

