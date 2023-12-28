Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the November 30th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Exagen Stock Up 6.5 %

Exagen stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exagen has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.19. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 81.62% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Exagen

In related news, CEO John Aballi sold 33,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $59,183.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exagen by 50.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Exagen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XGN

Exagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.