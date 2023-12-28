Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $985.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $985.00.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,869 shares of company stock worth $21,076,961. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,171.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $575.39 and a 1 year high of $1,185.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,036.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $915.80.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.