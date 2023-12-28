Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $12.80

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.80, but opened at $12.42. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 299 shares changing hands.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

