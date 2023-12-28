FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 907.7% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FE Battery Metals Stock Up 17.6 %

OTCMKTS FEMFF traded up 0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.15. 113,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,519. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.29. FE Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of 0.12 and a fifty-two week high of 0.98.

Get FE Battery Metals alerts:

About FE Battery Metals

(Get Free Report)

See Also

FE Battery Metals Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, cobalt, tungsten, zinc, lithium, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Augustus Lithium property consisting of 21 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in the Abitibi area of Western Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for FE Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FE Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.