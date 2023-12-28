FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,101,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $250.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $171.55 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

