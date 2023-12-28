FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 1.3% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in FedEx by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP grew its holdings in FedEx by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in FedEx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $17,905,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %

FedEx stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.99. 264,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,576. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $171.55 and a 1 year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.