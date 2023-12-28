Feedback (LON:FDBK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.50

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.50 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.86), with a volume of 24569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.92).

Feedback Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £9.06 million, a P/E ratio of -329.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Feedback

In other Feedback news, insider Annemijn Eschauzier sold 5,422 shares of Feedback stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,710 ($110.67), for a total transaction of £472,256.20 ($600,071.41). 10.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

