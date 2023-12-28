FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Has $10.67 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 2.5% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,743. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $86.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,218,783. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.00. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $87.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

