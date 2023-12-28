FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 370,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,833,000. ARM makes up approximately 4.7% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $581,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth about $114,000.

ARM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 63.68.

NASDAQ:ARM traded up 2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 77.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,732,646. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 59.56. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 78.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.26 by 0.10. The firm had revenue of 806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 739.71 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

