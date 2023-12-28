Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $354,547,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $203,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ferrari by 139.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at $172,141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after acquiring an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RACE traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $337.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,877. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $372.42.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.36.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

