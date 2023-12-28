Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 62,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $23.48 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.