Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.42% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $2,622,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,003. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $550.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

