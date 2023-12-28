Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 2,955 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34,400.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.34 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $91.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.61.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

