Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 29,700 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1,182.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

