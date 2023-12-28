Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 1,494 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.42. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.