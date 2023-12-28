Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 222 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRB opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average is $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

