Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $205,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $209.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.72 and a 200-day moving average of $193.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

