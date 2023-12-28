Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $69.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.82. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

