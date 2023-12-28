Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 386,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 872,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 29,602 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 381.6% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 134,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 106,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 486.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 130,024 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BWX opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $23.72.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

