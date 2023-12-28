Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 164,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $31.80 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

