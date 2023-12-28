Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 82 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.3% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $666.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $295.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $681.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $598.07 and its 200-day moving average is $566.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

