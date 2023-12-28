Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $393,000 Position in Gotham 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVLU)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gotham 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVLU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.28% of Gotham 1000 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Gotham 1000 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:GVLU opened at $21.96 on Thursday. Gotham 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $155.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.26.
About Gotham 1000 Value ETF
