Financial Analysis: Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) versus Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) and Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Constellation Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0.52% 1.53% 0.36% Constellation Software 6.63% 67.16% 14.21%

Risk and Volatility

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Software has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Constellation Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Constellation Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Constellation Software has a consensus target price of $1,112.50, indicating a potential downside of 55.44%. Given Constellation Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Constellation Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kawasaki Heavy Industries $12.77 billion N/A $392.42 million $0.16 54.25 Constellation Software $6.62 billion N/A $513.00 million $24.87 100.39

Constellation Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kawasaki Heavy Industries. Kawasaki Heavy Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellation Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Constellation Software pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Constellation Software pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Constellation Software beats Kawasaki Heavy Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts. The company also manufactures railway cars; a range of rolling stocks, including Shinkansen, electric cars, passenger coaches, freight cars, locomotives, diesel locomotives, and transit systems. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of energy-related machinery and systems, marine machinery and systems, industrial equipment, and environmental equipment. Further, the company manufactures and supplies motorcycles, off-road four wheelers, watercrafts, general-purpose gasoline engines, etc. Additionally, it manufactures and sells pumps, motors, valves, and various hydraulic machinery, as well as assembles hydraulic systems; and industrial robots for use in welding, assembly, handling, painting, and palletization for various industries, including automotive and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. It serves public and private sector markets. Constellation Software Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

