Financial Survey: Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) vs. Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) and Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Eiffage pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Arcosa pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Eiffage pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arcosa pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eiffage and Arcosa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiffage N/A N/A N/A $0.60 36.06 Arcosa $2.24 billion 1.82 $245.80 million $5.88 14.26

Analyst Ratings

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than Eiffage. Arcosa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiffage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eiffage and Arcosa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiffage 0 1 2 0 2.67 Arcosa 0 1 3 0 2.75

Arcosa has a consensus price target of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.75%. Given Arcosa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arcosa is more favorable than Eiffage.

Profitability

This table compares Eiffage and Arcosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiffage N/A N/A N/A Arcosa 12.88% 6.04% 3.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Arcosa shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Arcosa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arcosa beats Eiffage on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eiffage

(Get Free Report)

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments. The Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services. The Infrastructure segment is involved in undertaking civil engineering, road and rail design and construction, drainage, earthworks, and metallic construction. The Energy Systems segment designs, constructs, integrates, operates, and maintains energy and telecommunication systems and equipment. The Concessions segment constructs and manages concession contracts and public-private partnerships. The company was founded in 1844 and is based in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

About Arcosa

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction. The Engineered Structures segment offers utility structures, wind towers, traffic structures, and telecommunication structures for electricity transmission and distribution, wind power generation, highway road construction, and wireless communication markets. The Transportation Products segment offers inland barges, fiberglass barge covers, winches, marine hardware, and steel components for railcars; cast components for industrial and mining sectors; and axles, circular forgings, and coupling devices for freight, tank, locomotive, and passenger rail transportation equipment, as well as other industrial uses. Arcosa, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.