Financial & Tax Architects LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 28,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

QQQ traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $411.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,863,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,351,879. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $260.34 and a one year high of $412.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.96.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

