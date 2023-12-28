Financial & Tax Architects LLC Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.8% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.74. 480,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,688. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

