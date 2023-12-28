Financial & Tax Architects LLC Buys 161 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,121.60. 512,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $548.01 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82. The company has a market cap of $525.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $966.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $900.06.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
