Financial & Tax Architects LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.3% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,039,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,745,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.57 and a 12 month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

