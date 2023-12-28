Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $290,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $410.25. The stock had a trading volume of 209,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,922. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

