Financial & Tax Architects LLC Increases Stock Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 208,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,893,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the second quarter valued at $632,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.97. 1,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,028. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average is $89.36.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

