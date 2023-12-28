Financial & Tax Architects LLC Invests $13.63 Million in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,632,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JNK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,404. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.44.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

