Financial & Tax Architects LLC Invests $16.50 Million in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 349,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,499,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 5.1% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned about 0.86% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 108,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,459. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

