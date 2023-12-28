Financial & Tax Architects LLC Purchases 4,468 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,297,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

