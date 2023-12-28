Financial & Tax Architects LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $95.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,619 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.88.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

