Financial & Tax Architects LLC Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.7% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in S&P Global by 162.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 93.1% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $440.98. 164,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,676. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $443.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

