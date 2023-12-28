Finward Bancorp (FNWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Finward Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Finward Bancorp to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

FNWD stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Finward Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $108.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David A. Bochnowski bought 2,275 shares of Finward Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $48,867.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 252,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,623.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Finward Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Finward Bancorp worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

