Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Finward Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Finward Bancorp to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

FNWD stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Finward Bancorp has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23.

Insider Activity at Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David A. Bochnowski purchased 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $48,867.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 252,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,623.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Finward Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Finward Bancorp worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

