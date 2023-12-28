First Farmers and Merchants Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.
First Farmers and Merchants Stock Performance
Shares of FFMH opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. First Farmers and Merchants has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $30.79.
First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Farmers and Merchants
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- What to expect from the Q1 earnings reporting cycle
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Will DoubleVerify form handle to offer early buy opportunity?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- If Ray Dalio took profits here, then this stock needs to catch up
Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers and Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers and Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.