First Farmers and Merchants Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

First Farmers and Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of FFMH opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. First Farmers and Merchants has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

Get First Farmers and Merchants alerts:

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers and Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers and Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.