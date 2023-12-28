First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) versus Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Critical Comparison

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising pays out 123.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Industrial Realty Trust and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 2 3 4 0 2.22 Lamar Advertising 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $53.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.08%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $107.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.20%. Given First Industrial Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Industrial Realty Trust is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 44.50% 10.47% 5.31% Lamar Advertising 19.75% 35.03% 6.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Lamar Advertising’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $539.93 million 13.04 $359.13 million $2.02 26.35 Lamar Advertising $2.03 billion 5.39 $438.65 million $4.04 26.58

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than First Industrial Realty Trust. First Industrial Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats First Industrial Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. Our portfolio and new investments are concentrated in 15 target MSAs with an emphasis on supply-constrained, coastally oriented markets. In total, we own and have under development approximately 69.4 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2023.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.