First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.00

Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 164560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSIG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

