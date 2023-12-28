First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Shares Bought by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 425,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,565 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.4% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LGOV. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,137,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $670,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,311.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,557,000.

Shares of LGOV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

