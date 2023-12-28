First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Up 850.0% in December

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance
FMY stock remained flat at $12.15 during trading on Thursday. 1,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Further Reading
