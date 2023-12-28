First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Up 850.0% in December

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance

FMY stock remained flat at $12.15 during trading on Thursday. 1,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMY. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.