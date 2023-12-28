First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 386.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

FTXH stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.72. 462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a market cap of $21.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $28.59.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1232 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

