First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Holdings Lessened by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 3.1% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth $1,064,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,773. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

