Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Lowered by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 4.9% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Fiserv by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.70. The firm has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

