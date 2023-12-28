Flagship Private Wealth LLC Buys 406 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.40. The stock had a trading volume of 432,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $65.53.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

