Flagship Private Wealth LLC Invests $877,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.8% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RSP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.36. 1,869,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $158.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

